2,672 Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Purchased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 105.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 46.1% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

RDY stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $83.81. 101,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $63.72 and a 12-month high of $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $919.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

