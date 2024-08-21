4,868 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,074,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,827 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after acquiring an additional 667,773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 800,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,023,000 after acquiring an additional 634,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 455,693 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $81.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,442. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

