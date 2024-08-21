520 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,042 shares of company stock valued at $68,587,117 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLK traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $859.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $822.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $803.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $885.10. The firm has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

