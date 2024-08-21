68 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $10,744,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 10.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 16,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 543,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $561.30. 179,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,300. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.82 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $573.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.67.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.