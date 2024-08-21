724 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Bought by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. LongView Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.56. 111,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,369. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.38 and a 12-month high of $350.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.02 and a 200 day moving average of $312.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

