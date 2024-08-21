8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price target on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $206.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.56. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in 8X8 by 473.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 3,073,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,448,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 561,436 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

