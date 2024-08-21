Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,123 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,608,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

