Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 30 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $35.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,738.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,806.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,690.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

