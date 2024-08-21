Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 429 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.11. 1,915,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,585. The company has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $158.46.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.