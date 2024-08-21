Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $16.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,203.57. The company had a trading volume of 79,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,608. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,997.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2,962.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.