Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 36.8% in the second quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP now owns 28,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 65,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 432,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $113,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.15. 6,639,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,217,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.10 and a 200-day moving average of $273.43.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on V
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.