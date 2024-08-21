Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 1,319,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

