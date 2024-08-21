Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Diageo by 4,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diageo by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 16.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.30. 864,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,056. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.09. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $171.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.37%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.