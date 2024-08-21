Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VGT traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $582.36. 332,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

