Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 684 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 78,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $429.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

