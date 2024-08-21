Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.94. 546,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.