Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ACP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. 141,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $7.17.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
