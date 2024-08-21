Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. 141,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

