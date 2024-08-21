ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Insider Transactions at ADC Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,062.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 129.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 32,034 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

