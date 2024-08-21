ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADTN

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $428.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.