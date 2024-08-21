Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.210-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.38-1.42 EPS.
Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,576. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
