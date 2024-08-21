Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.380-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.210-5.250 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average is $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

