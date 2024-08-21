Aion (AION) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $989,521.42 and $90.97 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00080304 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00018507 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007823 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 317.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

