Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

NYSE APD opened at $273.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.44. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

