Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of APD traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.82. 598,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,987. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

