Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $78.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Albemarle stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.11. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $203.62. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Albemarle by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 22.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

