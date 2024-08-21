Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $9.51 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $990.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.