Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.
Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $9.51 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $990.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.
Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.
Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.