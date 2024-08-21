Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $130.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BABA. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.32.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

