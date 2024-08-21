Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.76 and last traded at $83.33. 5,860,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,639,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

