Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Down to $1.92

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $1.77. Allego shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 257,914 shares.

Allego Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allego stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

