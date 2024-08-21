Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) Shares Down 5.4%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.42. 44,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 108,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Alpine 4 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Alpine 4 alerts:

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.