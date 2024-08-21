Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,945,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $51.79. 2,295,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,477,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.