Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,501,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

