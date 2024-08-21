Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.440 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of AS stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.