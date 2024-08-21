American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

