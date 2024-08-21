American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,399 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of American International Group worth $26,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,590,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 598,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,143 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

American International Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

