American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.42

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 145737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

American Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.48.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Further Reading

