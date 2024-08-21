American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

American Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

AREC stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.31. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AREC has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

