Analysts Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Target Price at $103.50

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMWD. Wolfe Research raised American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.62. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $106.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million.

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,917,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 909,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 843,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,275,000 after buying an additional 129,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in American Woodmark by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 228,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 61,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

