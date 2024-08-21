Analysts Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Target Price at $44.25

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

