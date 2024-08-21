Analysts Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Price Target at $186.85

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EGP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $183.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.13 and a 200-day moving average of $173.84. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.