Analysts Set NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Target Price at $33.00

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NEP opened at $25.50 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.20%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.