Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Carlyle Group (CG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG):

8/15/2024 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $69.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

8/6/2024 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

