Analyzing GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and GlycoMimetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics $81.63 million 7.17 -$97.33 million ($1.60) -5.89 GlycoMimetics $10,000.00 1,192.58 -$36.90 million ($0.58) -0.32

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GlycoMimetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fulcrum Therapeutics. Fulcrum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlycoMimetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.8% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and GlycoMimetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics -3,470.05% -8.28% -7.61% GlycoMimetics N/A -88.40% -76.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and GlycoMimetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 GlycoMimetics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.57, indicating a potential upside of 65.30%. GlycoMimetics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,305.41%. Given GlycoMimetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial. The company is also discovering drug targets for the treatments of rare neuromuscular, muscular, central nervous system, and hematologic disorders, as well as cardiomyopathies and pulmonary diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Acceleron Pharma Inc. to identify biological targets to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space; and MyoKardia, Inc. to discover and develop therapies for the treatment of genetic cardiomyopathies. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. was Incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. The company also develops various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin to treat vaso-occlusive crisis; and GMI-2093, a galectin-3 carbohydrate-binding protein. In addition, its portfolio comprises GMI-1359, which targets e-selectin and a chemokine receptor for the treatment of osteosarcoma. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and a collaboration and license agreement with Apollomics (Hong Kong) Limited for the development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

