Analyzing Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip -16.07% N/A -21.28% MariMed -10.97% -2.75% -1.06%

Volatility & Risk

Pervasip has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pervasip and MariMed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.77 million 0.00 -$2.35 million N/A N/A MariMed $148.60 million 0.51 -$16.03 million ($0.04) -4.95

Pervasip has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MariMed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pervasip and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

MariMed beats Pervasip on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty's Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio's brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

