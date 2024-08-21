Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 71,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 529,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APGE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $73.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -9.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,690,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,690,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,487 shares in the company, valued at $58,268,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,426. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,338,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,857,000 after buying an additional 45,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,173,000 after purchasing an additional 705,795 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,170,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,770,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

