AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stake Reduced by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,904 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $165,057,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AppLovin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $2,367,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at $640,067,216.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,067,216.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,121,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,660 shares of company stock worth $53,704,202 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,530,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,158. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.