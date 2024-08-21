Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.00

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Arcadis Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

See Also

