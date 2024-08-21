Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $126.74

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.74, but opened at $135.29. Arch Resources shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 514,648 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARCH

Arch Resources Trading Up 4.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.