Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of ASC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. 856,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,882. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

