Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.70

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 134783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Aris Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $786.92 million and a PE ratio of 93.00.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Aris Mining by 44.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 435,277 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 192.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,908,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Aris Mining by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,509,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.